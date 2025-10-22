Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513,985 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $390,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fastenal by 107.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 90.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,251,000 after buying an additional 2,337,187 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 3,747,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,404,000 after buying an additional 1,883,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,733,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

