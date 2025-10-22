Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $450.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

