Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.50.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NOC opened at $599.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

