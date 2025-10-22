Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Halliburton Stock Up 11.7%

HAL stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Halliburton by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

