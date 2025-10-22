Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

