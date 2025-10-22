ConocoPhillips $COP Stake Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:COP opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.