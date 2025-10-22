Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 5.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $94,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Johnson Rice reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

