Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 543 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.76.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $379.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

