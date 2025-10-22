Family Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Family Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

