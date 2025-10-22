Members Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.8% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $255,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

