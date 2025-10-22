SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is OMC Financial Services LTD’s 6th Largest Position

OMC Financial Services LTD trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.4% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $377.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.