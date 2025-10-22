Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 705.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,617,755 shares of company stock worth $653,694,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

