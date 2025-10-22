Sentry LLC Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Sentry LLC cut its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $688.54 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $376.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $699.13 and a 200 day moving average of $673.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.