Jacobsen Capital Management Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $503.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of -423.48, a P/E/G ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

