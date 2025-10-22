Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $120.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

