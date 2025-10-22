Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 46,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

