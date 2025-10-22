Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $49.24 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $847.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

