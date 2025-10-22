Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.