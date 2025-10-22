Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after buying an additional 106,303 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $98.83 and a one year high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

