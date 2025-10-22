Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $129,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

