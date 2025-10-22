Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

