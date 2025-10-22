Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EVRG opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.