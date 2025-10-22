Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after acquiring an additional 243,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWB opened at $368.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average of $336.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $369.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

