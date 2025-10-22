First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Stake Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,879,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,192,000 after acquiring an additional 312,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after buying an additional 1,016,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

