Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 285 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

