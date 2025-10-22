Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE TFC opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

