Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $148.08. The stock has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

