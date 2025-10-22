Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.