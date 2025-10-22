Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
