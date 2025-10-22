Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

