Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $187.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

