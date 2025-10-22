Benin Management CORP Sells 4,837 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CVS opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.