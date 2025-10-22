Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.