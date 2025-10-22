Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.