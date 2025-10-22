Private Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 65.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

