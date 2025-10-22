Private Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 65.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
