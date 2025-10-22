On Holding AG $ONON Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ON by 106.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 73.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 64.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 151.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.19.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $944.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.ON’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ON from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

