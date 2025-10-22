Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 16,406 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $55,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,641,000 after buying an additional 112,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,664,000 after purchasing an additional 333,428 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

