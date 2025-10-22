Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

