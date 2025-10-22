Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 295,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 382,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
