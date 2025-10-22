Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

