Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1%

CTVA stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

