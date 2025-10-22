iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EFA opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

