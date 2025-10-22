Cavalier Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,532 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

