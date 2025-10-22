Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $334.51 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,519 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $334,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after purchasing an additional 364,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,106,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after buying an additional 999,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

