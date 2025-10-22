Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $41,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

