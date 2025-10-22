Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $430.60 billion, a PE ratio of 605.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

