Family Capital Management Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5,681.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,611,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,796 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 733,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 204,665 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

