FLC Capital Advisors Sells 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $677.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

