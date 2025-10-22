Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.9375.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $895,788,521 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,167 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $933,626,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

