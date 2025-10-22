Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,503,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

