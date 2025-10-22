Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.